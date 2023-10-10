Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

сommercial property
8
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office with parking, with furniture, with internet in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office with parking, with furniture, with internet
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of a cottage with a warehouse for business of the village of Tsnyanka, ul. Christmas, M…
€363,940
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir