Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Manufacture in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 338 m²
€ 601,230
sale Object Status - Production Address: ah. Cherry, 32 ( Minsk district ) Area - 1338.10 m2…
Manufacture in Visniouka, Belarus
Manufacture
Visniouka, Belarus
1 400 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
For sale production and storage complex with an area of 1400 sq.m. + land for & nbsp; buildi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir