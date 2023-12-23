Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Pahoscki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways in Pahoscki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Pahoscki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Floor 1/1
Closed recreation center with own water intake, fishing, outdoor activities on ATVs. 800m no…
€281,150
