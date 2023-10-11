Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Padlabienski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial with double glazed windows, with parking in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial with double glazed windows, with parking
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is the building of a former kindergarten in the village of Korobchitsy with a large…
€87,913
