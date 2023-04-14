Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Orsha District
  5. Orsha
  6. Shops

Shops for sale in Orsha, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Shopin Orsha, Belarus
Shop
Orsha, Belarus
53 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18
Shopin Orsha, Belarus
Shop
Orsha, Belarus
78 m² 1 Floor
€ 22,620
Shopin Orsha, Belarus
Shop
Orsha, Belarus
300 m²
€ 48,384
Sale pomeshcheniyaploshchad from 300 to 570 м² brick, condition of the house: without f…

Properties features in Orsha, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir