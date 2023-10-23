Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Olhovskiy selskiy Sovet

Commercial real estate in Olhovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial 7 rooms in Olhovcy, Belarus
Commercial 7 rooms
Olhovcy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale building in d. Olkhovtsy. Located near the river. Total area 378 sq.m. 2 floors, ce…
€16,998
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir