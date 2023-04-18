Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Uzda District
  5. Niomanski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercialin Mahilna, Belarus
Commercial
Mahilna, Belarus
100 m²
€ 25,630
Plot for the construction of agricultural estates, buildings, business! The area is fenced. …

Properties features in Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir