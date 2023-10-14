Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Navasvierzanski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Navasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial with driveways, with private sector in Novy Svierzan, Belarus
Commercial with driveways, with private sector
Novy Svierzan, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale production and storage site and the placement of workshops in the village. New over…
€25,684
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir