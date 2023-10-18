Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Navahrudak District
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Navahrudak District, Belarus

Shop with parking, with internet, with surveillance security system in Navahrudak, Belarus
Shop with parking, with internet, with surveillance security system
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 818 m²
Floor 1
Sale of commercial premises in Novogrudok Address: g. Novogrudok, Sadovaya str., 5 Area – 81…
€386,842
