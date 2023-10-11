Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Myory
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Myory, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop with driveways, with busy place in Myory, Belarus
Shop with driveways, with busy place
Myory, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/1
The historical center of the city. Separately standing building in the central square. A new…
€28,762
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir