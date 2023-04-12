Show property on map Show properties list
  Belarus

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Belarus

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Office 4 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/5 Floor
Price on request
We offer for the acquisition of an office space with the possibility of reconstruction. &nbs…
Restaurantin Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
313 m²
€ 687,043
Multifunctional detached & nbsp; building located in close proximity to the city center, & n…
Shopin Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
179 m² Number of floors 19
€ 188,570
Room for services, medicine g. Minsk, st. Nemanskaya, 35 Total area: 179.0m2 The buyer does …
Warehousein Vítebsk, Belarus
Warehouse
Vítebsk, Belarus
273 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 72,486
Commercialin Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
13 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 6,870
For sale by car on the street. Collector's 8 (city center). The house of 2021 was built in t…
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
1 m²
€ 192,372
Lot 6570. On sale is a building specialized for the production of building materials with ad…
Warehouse 1 roomin Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 5 884 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4,786,390
Sale of a warehouse class A in. Minsk   We offer for sale a Class A + storage room with…
Shopin Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
333 m² 1 Floor
€ 232,220
Sale of a retail space. g. Molodechno, st. Pritytsky, d. 14 Area: 332.6 sq.m, of which 158.2…
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
619 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 397,569
We work from the owner! You do not pay any commission agencies when you buy this property! W…
Office 5 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Office 5 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 359 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 220,401
Office-warehouse in the Frunzensky district of Minsk ( West promo ) on ul. Montazhnikov, 9. …
Commercial 2 roomsin Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 77 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 70,170
For sale administrative premises with original layout in a class B business center in the ci…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
€ 76,949
See in more detail Trading is always possible - call! We are ready to help sell your proper…

