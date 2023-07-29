Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Warehouses for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Shop 2 rooms in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 117,845
Restaurant in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Restaurant
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
Multifunctional premises for sale with a total area of 496 sq.m. ( Univers « Sun » 317 sq.m.…
€ 389,795
Commercial in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
For sale agro-stead complex & quot; Forest Manor & quot ;, Abrami ( Naroch ), 82 hectares of…
€ 276,483
Shop in Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 572 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/6
Administrative premises in a modern office building on Surganova Street, 61 ( Sovetsky distr…
€ 149,573
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 7 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 18,130
Commercial in Kobryn, Belarus
Commercial
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
Offering for sale isolated non-residential premises with a total area of 61.6 square meters,…
€ 27,195
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
€ 34,810
Office in Hrodna, Belarus
Office
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5
Manufacture in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
Car service (car maintenance point with spare parts store) with property in the sleeping are…
€ 172,235
Commercial in Volma, Belarus
Commercial
Volma, Belarus
Area 313 m²
Floor 1/1
The building of the former kindergarten 313 m & sup2 ;, floor 1/1, brick, natural lighting, …
€ 67,988
Shop 6 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 6 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 554,778
