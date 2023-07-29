Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Shops for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 770 m²
Sale of a plot of land with concrete cement, concrete site and artesian fountain in the city…
€ 122,378
Commercial real estate in Novopogostskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Novopogostskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 13
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 444,185
Shop in Bielica, Belarus
Shop
Bielica, Belarus
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a production building in ag. Belitsa (dog. 124/2) from 8 rooms, area 385.2 m & sup2 …
€ 10,878
Office 2 rooms in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
Non-residential premises for commercial use are for sale. Offices are located in a residenti…
€ 33,541
Warehouse 3 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 878 m²
Production and storage room of Mayakovsky Street 176 (FEZ) 3 rooms, area 877.9 m & sup2;,…
€ 349,003
Shop in Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
Area 6 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Sales / rental of retail space in the new large-scale shopping center in Lida ( microdistric…
€ 725
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/1
Garage in a garage cooperative watching a pit, basement equipped with shelves, racks
€ 3,626
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/6
Administrative premises in a modern office building on Surganova Street, 61 ( Sovetsky distr…
€ 149,573
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 20,396
Shop in Pryluki, Belarus
Shop
Pryluki, Belarus
Area 206 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale isolated premises total area of 205.7 sq.m   In the agricultural town of Prilu…
€ 251,554
Commercial in Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
Plot with an area of 0.1490 hectares with an incomplete can capital building for the constru…
€ 57,110
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 2 515 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 3,263,400
