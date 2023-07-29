Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Business for sale for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

commercial property
442
restaurants
13
offices
132
manufacture buildings
10
warehouses
10
shops
84
Established business To archive
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 11 m²
For sale a place with a machine gun in the underground heated parking lot of a residential b…
€ 9,881
Warehouse 1 room in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 1
For rent a dry, unheated warehouse on the street. Lidskaya, 15A in Grodno ( between the traf…
€ 3
Manufacture in Kamyanyets, Belarus
Manufacture
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Area 636 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 37,348
Commercial 3 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 3 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 16 m²
Location of the machine: upper floor of the parking lot by the wall, near the entrance, good…
€ 7,071
Shop in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Shop
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
Multifunctional premises for sale with a total area of 496 sq.m. ( Univers « Sun » 317 sq.m.…
€ 389,795
Shop in Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale retail space in the city center. Located on the Panorama mini market, a lot of huma…
€ 54,390
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
LLC & laquo; Real estate agency & laquo; KUB & raquo; UNODC 193036159 Special permit ( Licen…
€ 51,671
Commercial in Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
The building is a specialized shopping center ( - ) in the Zadvortsy district of Brest with …
€ 1,450,400
Restaurant in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Minsk, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/10
€ 132,349
Commercial 2 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/5
A room under a mini-cafe with an office near m. Pl. Victory, total. area 20.6 square meters.…
€ 24,476
Office 4 rooms in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a retail space of 219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
€ 140,508
Office in Hrodna, Belarus
Office
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5
