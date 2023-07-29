Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

commercial property
442
restaurants
13
offices
132
manufacture buildings
10
warehouses
10
shops
84
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Warehouse in Brest, Belarus
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
Floor 1/1
Warehouse property in the eastern part of Brest with a total area of 176.4 square meters.m w…
€ 40,793
Commercial 2 rooms in Kochanauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial 2 rooms
Kochanauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 16 m²
For sale a plot of 48 hectares for the construction of a shop, a petrol station, tire assemb…
€ 13,598
Commercial 2 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/20
€ 130,754
Restaurant in Brest, Belarus
Restaurant
Brest, Belarus
Floor 1/1
€ 453,250
Commercial 4 rooms in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial 4 rooms
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
A complex of residential buildings for ready-made business near the Zaslavsky reservoir is b…
€ 806,785
Office in Minsk, Belarus
Office
Minsk, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Floor 10/16
€ 31,272
Shop in Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
Floor 1
Administratively - commercial ownership in the central part of the city of Brest with a tota…
€ 46,232
Warehouse 4 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 312,743
Commercial 1 room in Turec, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Turec, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/1
Administrative premises for sale with a separate entrance and vestibule. Windows and doors a…
€ 12,238
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 13 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 7,705
Office 2 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/9
For sale isolated premises, g. Minsk, st. Myasnikova 27 (Rn of Independence, Nemiga, Romanov…
€ 116,939
Restaurant 10 rooms in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 10 rooms
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 740 m²
Floor 1/2
BBQ Restaurant right on the shores of Lake Naroch A unique offer. A finished and profitable …
€ 29,008
