Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk
  5. Offices

Mountain View Offices for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

commercial property
442
restaurants
13
manufacture buildings
10
warehouses
10
shops
84
Office To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Warehouse in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 2 026 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 253,820
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 13,598
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 252 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 199,645
Shop in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Shop
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
Multifunctional premises for sale with a total area of 496 sq.m. ( Univers « Sun » 317 sq.m.…
€ 389,795
Commercial real estate in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 44
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Rent. The premises of consumer services on Titova St., 14. Ground floor room with separate e…
€ 8
Warehouse 20 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 20 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 2 600 m²
Floor 1
Warehouses, plot 6.0 hectares, Garages, three railway branches, Goat cranes, ul. Montazhniko…
€ 3,172,750
Office 5 rooms in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 5 rooms
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale it belongs to the second floor, which consists of 3 rooms ( 22 / 13.7 / 11.3 square…
€ 47,047
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Floor 5/10
€ 155,383
Commercial in Ciaruchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Ciaruchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 5 030 m²
A complex of buildings with an agro-estate located in the Gomel district, the village of Stu…
€ 181,300
Warehouse 3 rooms in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 3 rooms
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For rent a dry warehouse-freezer on the street. Victory, 31 in Grodno. The warehouse area is…
€ 1,088
Commercial 1 room in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 10,153
Commercial 2 rooms in Homel, Belarus
Commercial 2 rooms
Homel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/4
Do you want to open an office or store in the city center!? Then our unique offer will suit …
€ 29,915
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir