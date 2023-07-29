Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Commercial
  Belarus
  Minsk

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

restaurants
13
offices
132
manufacture buildings
10
warehouses
10
shops
84
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Restaurant 10 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 10 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 800 m²
Floor 3/3
A modern club / restaurant / bistro in the center of Frunze district near the metro! Europea…
€ 358,068
Warehouse 5 rooms in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 5 rooms
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 714 m²
Number of floors 1
Administrative complex in Grodno Sales are possible in parts. Sale by installments and on c…
€ 163,170
Office 10 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 10 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 278 m²
Floor 1/10
€ 302,191
Shop 2 rooms in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 77,053
Manufacture in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 623 m²
Number of floors 1
Administrative building for sale. The building area is 620 m2, the perimeter is 45 * 12, the…
€ 353,535
Commercial real estate in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 30
Area 11 118 m²
Floor 1/2
Price on request
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
€ 88,656
Commercial 4 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 4 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 29 m²
                          A…
€ 5,711
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
€ 34,810
Manufacture in Zhodzina, Belarus
Manufacture
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 1 m²
Spacious commercial plot for sale! Address: Zhodino, st. Moscow 武 ➜ Excellent plot of 17 ac…
€ 17,495
Manufacture 10 rooms in Balbasava, Belarus
Manufacture 10 rooms
Balbasava, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 285 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 28,102
Shop in Minsk, Belarus
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Floor 2/4
A 15.8 square meter private property deal for the sale of auto parts and related products is…
Price on request
