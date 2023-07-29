Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial in Lida, Belarus
Commercial
Lida, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 23,569
Manufacture in Ratomka, Belarus
Manufacture
Ratomka, Belarus
Area 257 m²
Floor 3/3
Of Ratomk and the Minsk district and by Rakovskoye e.g. and of 5 km from Mkadploshchad 257 м…
€ 244,755
Commercial in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
€ 3,173
Commercial 2 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/20
€ 130,754
Shop 4 rooms in Barysaw, Belarus
Shop 4 rooms
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
Pavilion for sale with a ready-made successful business. Good location near the entrance to …
€ 18,039
Office 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Office 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 44,872
Manufacture in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
Floor 1/1
€ 22,663
Office 8 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 8 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 240,676
Commercial in Novy Svierzan, Belarus
Commercial
Novy Svierzan, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale production and storage site and the placement of workshops in the village. New over…
€ 24,476
Shop in Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
Floor 1/1
Shopping pavilion with canopy at the stop for public transport in the eastern part of Brest …
€ 2,266
Shop in Homel, Belarus
Shop
Homel, Belarus
Area 534 m²
€ 29,008
Commercial in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/3
Ready office of six rooms 103.8 m2 with Tenants in the business center! The room is equipped…
€ 58,923
