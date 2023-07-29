Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

commercial property
442
restaurants
13
offices
132
manufacture buildings
10
warehouses
10
shops
84
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Manufacture in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 816
Warehouse 1 room in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 5 m²
Floor 1/25
Sale of masonry in the house of Makayenka 12 ( 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 ). Different areas from 5 t…
€ 4,976
Office 12 rooms in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 12 rooms
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 324 m²
Floor 2/3
Grodno center. Ready to use. With a tenant. It is possible to sell part of the room & Ndash;…
€ 381,818
Shop in Malaryta, Belarus
Shop
Malaryta, Belarus
Floor 1/1
The building is located on the property in the city of Malorita in the Brest region with a t…
€ 108,780
Restaurant 12 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 12 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive offer!!! Georgian Restaurant & Laquo; Natvris He & raquo;!   and laqu…
€ 997,150
Restaurant in Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
Restaurant
Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
Land with an area of 0.1350 hectares for the construction and maintenance of a cafe with an …
€ 26,289
Commercial 7 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial 7 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 215,792
Office in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of a cottage with a warehouse for business of the village of Tsnyanka, ul. Christmas, M…
€ 349,003
Office 2 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 8/8
Sale of office space in BC « Kamennogorsk ». The total area of – 35.2 sq.m consists of two o…
€ 34,447
Shop in Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Floor 1/2
Trading complex in ownership on the M1 / E30 highway Brest - Moscow (pos. Leninsky Zhabinkov…
€ 163,170
Shop in Hatava, Belarus
Shop
Hatava, Belarus
Area 315 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 172,235
Manufacture 3 rooms in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 3 rooms
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
Car service building ( destination - a building specialized for the repair and maintenance o…
€ 317,275
