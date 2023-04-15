Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. Matykalski sielski Saviet
  6. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurantin Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
Restaurant
Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
€ 26,118
Land with an area of 0.1350 hectares for the construction and maintenance of a cafe with an …

Properties features in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go