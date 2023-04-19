Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Mogilev District
  5. Mastocki sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Mastocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercialin Mastok, Belarus
Commercial
Mastok, Belarus
392 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,884
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir