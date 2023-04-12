Belarus
THB
TRY
Realting.com
Belarus
Manufactures
Mountain View Manufacture buildings for Sale in Belarus
commercial property
1635
restaurants
51
hotels
2
offices
371
investment properties
2
warehouses
102
shops
376
business for sale
2
other
1
Soon there will be properties
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
10 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 7,970
Good investment for passive income! Call Diana's number at any time
Shop
Minsk, Belarus
200 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 182,479
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
14 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 6,779
Machine-place in indoor new parking ( near the shopping center "Green City" ) at the address…
Commercial
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 305 m²
€ 155,730
Office 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
223 m²
2/32 Floor
€ 285,993
Administrative and commercial premises for sale 223.0 m2 with good repair, st. Calvary 16. I…
Commercial 3 rooms
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
400 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 41,223
The finished current business is for sale at the address: Pukhovichi district, town. Pravdin…
Commercial
Minsk, Belarus
221 m²
Number of floors 19
€ 81,529
Accommodation for any type of business: fitness, yoga, barber shop, tool rental, pawnshop, e…
Office 5 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
389 m²
2/2 Floor
Price on request
Shop
Brest, Belarus
115 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 189,189
Office
Minsk, Belarus
48 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 37,022
Administrative premises in a modern office building on Timiryazev Street, 65 / A ( Central D…
Office 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
10 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 7,328
Excellent shopping space at 2 - on the floor of the shopping center & quot; Auto Industry & …
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
€ 44,887
Industry - heated warehouse building owned in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (p - …
Regions with properties for sale
in Sienicki sielski Saviet
in Zhodzina
in Vawkavysk
in Kalodishchy
in Stankauski sielski Saviet
in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet
in Haranski sielski Saviet
in Naracki sielski Saviet
in Mazyr
in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
in cervienski sielski Saviet
in Pliski sielski Saviet
in Michanavicki sielski Saviet
in Astrosycki sielski Saviet
in Znamienski sielski Saviet
in Telminski sielski Saviet
in Drackauski sielski Saviet
in Asipovichy
in Zhdanovichy
in Sluck
Properties features in Belarus
cheap
luxury
