Commercial real estate in Malasitnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial with bath house in Dretun, Belarus
Commercial with bath house
Dretun, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
Operating business with cap buildings in the vicinity of the river "Polota" Area from 8.5 to…
€282,396
