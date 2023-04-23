Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Maladzyechna
  6. Shops

Shops for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

Shop in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
209 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 134,061
Commercial and administrative premises for sale in the residential building "Behind Yashma"&…
Shop in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
103 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 60,767
Commercial and administrative premises for sale in the residential building "Behind Yashma"&…
Shop in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
105 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 67,770
Commercial and administrative premises for sale in the residential building "Behind Yashma"&…
Shop in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
333 m² 1 Floor
€ 228,450
Sale of a retail space. g. Molodechno, st. Pritytsky, d. 14 Area: 332.6 sq.m, of which 158.2…
Shop in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
30 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 37,399
Administrative and commercial premises for sale in Molodechno V. Gostinets St., 72 Located i…
Shop 2 rooms in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 36,949
For sale Pharmacy in Molodechno, ul. Bukhovshchina, house 60, Bukhovshchina2 premises, area …
