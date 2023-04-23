Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Maladzyechna
  6. Offices

Offices for Sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 1 room in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Office 1 room
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 33,344
Studio apartment for sale in. Well done on Pritytsky Street! In the heart of the city, in a …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir