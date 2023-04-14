Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

7 properties total found
Shopin Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
209 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 134,506
Commercial and administrative premises for sale in the residential building "Behind Yashma"&…
Shopin Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
103 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 60,969
Commercial and administrative premises for sale in the residential building "Behind Yashma"&…
Shopin Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
105 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 67,995
Commercial and administrative premises for sale in the residential building "Behind Yashma"&…
Shopin Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
333 m² 1 Floor
€ 229,371
Sale of a retail space. g. Molodechno, st. Pritytsky, d. 14 Area: 332.6 sq.m, of which 158.2…
Shopin Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
30 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 37,550
Administrative and commercial premises for sale in Molodechno V. Gostinets St., 72 Located i…
Shop 2 roomsin Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 37,098
For sale Pharmacy in Molodechno, ul. Bukhovshchina, house 60, Bukhovshchina2 premises, area …
Shopin Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
322 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 16,287
The store building is for sale with the possibility of reprofiling through reconstruction fo…

Mir