Shops for sale in Mahilyow, Belarus

4 properties total found
Shop in Mahilyow, Belarus
Shop
Mahilyow, Belarus
485 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 231,589
Shop for sale. In cap. The construction ends with reconstruction. All networks were replaced…
Shop 1 room in Mahilyow, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 15 m² 1 Floor
€ 5,449
Shop 8 rooms in Mahilyow, Belarus
Shop 8 rooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
8 Number of rooms 220 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 43,593
The administrative building on Chigrinova is for sale, the total area of 220 squares. The bu…
Shop 2 rooms in Mahilyow, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 80,829
Isolated commercial room with independent entrance to the center of Mogilev is sold, at 9 Pe…
