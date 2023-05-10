Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Shops

Shops for sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

Babruysk
4
Mahilyow
4
Shop in Babruysk, Belarus
Shop
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 173,284
Shop 5 rooms in Babruysk, Belarus
Shop 5 rooms
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 238 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 53,809
Shop 1 room in Babruysk, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 63,841
Shop 3 rooms in Babruysk, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 21,797
Shop in Mahilyow, Belarus
Shop
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 485 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 232,565
Shop 1 room in Mahilyow, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 1
€ 5,472
Shop 7 rooms in Padhorjeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 7 rooms
Padhorjeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Shop 8 rooms in Mahilyow, Belarus
Shop 8 rooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 43,777
Shop 2 rooms in Mahilyow, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 81,170
Shop 1 room in Asipovichy, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Asipovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 45,601
Shop 1 room in Asipovichy, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Asipovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 22,801
