  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Warehouse 1 room in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 1 397 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 846,252
Sale of a dry warehouse of a modular type class A TLK « Trilessier » SEZ « Minsk » Minsk reg…
Commercial 1 room in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 9,990
The garage in the area of the village of Sosny, well, the ceiling is plastered . Near the Re…
Shop in Pryvolny, Belarus
Shop
Pryvolny, Belarus
194 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 59,941
Warehouse in Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
Warehouse
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
2 078 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 136,229
Sale of a production warehouse with a land plot   We offer for sale 2 capital buildings…
Manufacture in Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
Manufacture
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
2 078 m²
Price on request
  Land for sale & nbsp; 1, 22 ha + & nbsp; there are 2 capital & nbsp; buildings with &…
