Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Lida
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Lida, Belarus

сommercial property
13
offices
3
shops
6
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture in Lida, Belarus
Manufacture
Lida, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Estate Company LLC based on: license of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Belarus N…
€25
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir