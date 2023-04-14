Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Lida District
Shops
Shops for sale in Lida District, Belarus
Lida
6
Bielicki sielski Saviet
1
Byarozawka
1
8 properties total found
Shop
Lida, Belarus
60 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 54,289
For sale retail space in the city center. Located on the Panorama mini market, a lot of huma…
Shop
Byarozawka, Belarus
599 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 330,259
Trading space, warehouse, services g. Berezovka, st. Novogrudskaya, d.16A Area: 599.2 …
Shop
Lida, Belarus
2 885 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,086
The complex of premises 3000 m2 is for sale as a valid business on the street. Shevchenko ( …
Shop
Lida, Belarus
499 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 149,295
Building for sale. 408.8 + 72.5 sq.m. 7.4 acres of land. The main advantage is the large are…
Shop
Lida, Belarus
6 500 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 724
Sales / rental of retail space in the new large-scale shopping center in Lida ( microdistric…
Shop
Lida, Belarus
2 885 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 452
The 3000 m2 premises complex is for sale as a valid street business. Shevchenko ( Car Market…
Shop
Lida, Belarus
60 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 54,289
Commercial premises for sale in the city center. Located in the Panorama mini market, heavy …
Shop
Bielica, Belarus
385 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 10,858
Sale of a production building in ag. Belitsa (dog. 124/2) from 8 rooms, area 385.2 m & sup2 …
