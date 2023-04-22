Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Lepiel District

Commercial real estate in Lepiel District, Belarus

Lyepyel
4
4 properties total found
Commercial in Lyepyel, Belarus
Commercial
Lyepyel, Belarus
138 m² Number of floors 1
€ 45,059
Chuykova 69 magazinzdaniye of shop with the site in Lepel Vitebskoy обл.  Busy place c …
Commercial in Lyepyel, Belarus
Commercial
Lyepyel, Belarus
127 m² Number of floors 1
€ 360,474
gas station of 150 km M3 (on the right) Aavtozapravochnaya станция  150 km a/d М3 Mi…
Commercial in Lyepyel, Belarus
Commercial
Lyepyel, Belarus
740 m² Number of floors 3
€ 63,083
Cafe- hotel - 148 km a/d М3 Minsk-Vitebsk (right) Area 740 m & sup2;, 3 floors, brick, condi…
Commercial in Lyepyel, Belarus
Commercial
Lyepyel, Belarus
545 m² Number of floors 2
€ 63,083
Ulyanka 65-A gostinitsazdany hotels in the center of Лепель.   and . Natalya. Expert
