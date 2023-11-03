Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Lanskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 5 rooms in Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Office 5 rooms
Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 365 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale administrative and household building in a complex with storage facilities in D. So…
€75,154
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir