Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Krychaw District
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Krychaw District, Belarus

Krychaw
1
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehousein Krychaw, Belarus
Warehouse
Krychaw, Belarus
2 566 m²
€ 233,802
I sell a production building 150 km. from Smolensk. Mogilev region, Krichevsky district. Kri…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir