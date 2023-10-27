Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Krupki District, Belarus

Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways in Krupki, Belarus
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Krupki, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale store building 350 m2 in the city. Croupies Good location Video surveillance system…
€49,698
