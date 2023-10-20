Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Krupki District
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Krupki District, Belarus

сommercial property
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bobr, Belarus
Hotel with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bobr, Belarus
Area 3 500 m²
The existing suburban family complex & laquo; Beaver Resort & raquo; 6 hectares ( rental ), …
€623,252
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir