Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Krupki

Commercial real estate in Krupki, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways in Krupki, Belarus
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Krupki, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale store building 350 m2 in the city. Croupies Good location Video surveillance system…
€49,508
Commercial with driveways in Krupki, Belarus
Commercial with driveways
Krupki, Belarus
Area 703 m²
On sale industrial premises 703 meters with equipment 0.9 Ha plot ( right to rent for 50 yea…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir