Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Krasnienski sielski Saviet
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacturein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
322 m²
€ 16,476
For sale building & nbsp; Business & nbsp; with the possibility of re-profiling by reconstru…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir