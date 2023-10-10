Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Kobryn, Belarus

Manufacture in Kobryn, Belarus
Manufacture
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 575 m²
Floor 1/1
The production and storage base is owned in the industrial zone of the city of Kobrin, Brest…
€63,335
Manufacture in Kobryn, Belarus
Manufacture
Kobryn, Belarus
Floor 1/2
The building is administratively economic in ownership in the city of Kobrin, Brest region w…
€132,342
