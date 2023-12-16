Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Kniazycki sielski Saviet
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Kniazycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Shop in Kniazycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Kniazycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/1
Specialized retail building (store) 149 sq.m. in the village of Brakovo, Mogilev district, M…
€27,224
Agency
Alpha Home
Languages: English, Русский
