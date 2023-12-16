Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kniazycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop in Kniazycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Kniazycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/1
Specialized retail building (store) 149 sq.m. in the village of Brakovo, Mogilev district, M…
€27,224
Agency
Alpha Home
Languages: English, Русский
