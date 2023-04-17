Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District
  5. Klinocki sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial 1 roomin Turec, Belarus
Commercial 1 room
Turec, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 19 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 12,290
Administrative premises for sale with a separate entrance and vestibule. Windows and doors a…

