  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Karelichy District
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Karelichy District, Belarus

6
Shop To archive
1 property total found
Shop 6 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Karelichy, Belarus
Shop 6 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Karelichy, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of the building of the village of Korelichy St. Soviet House 4Navodeniya - shop buildin…
€64,170
