  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Karelichy District
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Karelichy District, Belarus

Manufacture with driveways in Karelichy, Belarus
Manufacture with driveways
Karelichy, Belarus
Area 171 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial and storage facilities for sale in the village of Korelichi, Grodno region. 3 bui…
€37,899
