Commercial real estate in Karelichy District, Belarus

Mirski sielski Saviet
3
4 properties total found
Commercial real estate with furniture, with internet, with separate entrance in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial real estate with furniture, with internet, with separate entrance
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale Agroestate, which merged comfort, stylistic unity and modern technologies. Everythi…
€180,018
Commercial with parking, with furniture, with internet in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with furniture, with internet
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
A well-maintained recreation center is located 2 km from the town of. World and « World Cast…
€189,493
Established business 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Established business 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
A well-maintained recreation center is located 2 km from the town of. World and « World Cast…
€189,493
Manufacture with driveways in Karelichy, Belarus
Manufacture with driveways
Karelichy, Belarus
Area 171 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial and storage facilities for sale in the village of Korelichi, Grodno region. 3 bui…
€37,899
Mir