  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Kapyl District

Commercial real estate in Kapyl District, Belarus

Babaunianski sielski Saviet
2
Siemiezauski sielski Saviet
1
3 properties total found
Commercial in Siemiezava, Belarus
Commercial
Siemiezava, Belarus
855 m² Number of floors 2
€ 22,530
Restaurant in Piasocnaje, Belarus
Restaurant
Piasocnaje, Belarus
336 m² Number of floors 1
€ 31,091
A finished business cafe with a bathhouse in ag. Sand, on the coast of the river. Neman. Min…
