Commercial real estate in Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Restaurant 10 rooms with parking, new building, with driveways in Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 10 rooms with parking, new building, with driveways
Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 14 m²
Number of floors 2
The building on the Vilnius-Polotsk highway, with large parking, for a restaurant and hotel …
€110,226
per month
