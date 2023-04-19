Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Asipovichy District
  5. Jalizauski sielski Saviet
  6. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Jalizauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 7 roomsin Jalizava, Belarus
Manufacture 7 rooms
Jalizava, Belarus
7 Number of rooms 3 595 m²
€ 208,654
Production base in the village of Elizovo, Osipovichi district. Sales of production and logi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir