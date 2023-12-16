Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Jalizauski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Jalizauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Manufacture 7 rooms with surveillance security system, with sauna, with kreditom ipotekoy in Jalizava, Belarus
Jalizava, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 3 595 m²
Production base in the village of Elizovo, Osipovichi district. Sales of production and logi…
€208,502
