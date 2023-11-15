Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Ivanava District
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Ivanava District, Belarus

Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ivanava, Belarus
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ivanava, Belarus
Area 1 237 m²
Floor 1/1
Price Reduced! I will sell the complex of Buildings, total area 1237,2 sq.m., Brest region, …
€200,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir